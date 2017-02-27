Small plane crashes into 2 homes in Riverside, causing fire

A small plane crashed into two homes in Riverside on Monday, causing a fire in the residential neighborhood.

There were no details on injuries, but footage from KABC-TV showed paramedics tending to at least one person on the ground. At least one home was engulfed in flames.

The plane crashed near Central and Streeter avenues about 4:40 p.m., said Lt. Charles Payne of the Riverside Police Department.

About 30 people were evacuated from nearby homes to Nichols Park, Payne said.

The Cessna 310 was on its way from Riverside to San Jose and crashed about half a mile northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Pacific Division.

