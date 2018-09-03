San Bernardino police seek public's help in shooting that injured eight

Police in San Bernardino were asking for the public’s help Monday morning in investigating a “gun battle” at an apartment complex that left two people fighting for their lives and six others wounded.
Officers arriving at the scene of the shooting in the 1200 block of Lynwood Drive late Sunday evening discovered a “chaotic” situation, with victims sprawled on the front lawn as well as in a common area, police spokesman Capt. Richard Lawhead said.
Eight people were rushed to three area hospitals. Six were expected to survive, but two victims — an adult and a 17-year-old — were shot in the head and in “extremely critical condition,” Lawhead said.
Officers who swarmed the location found evidence of multiple weapons but not a single witness willing to tell police what happened, Lawhead said.
“The victims that we have that are able to communicate are not cooperating,” Lawhead said. “We need good people who were there to come forward and give us a little tidbit of information so we can build a case.”
The neighborhood around the complex is known for gang activity, but it is unclear whether that played a role in the shooting. When the gunfire broke out, there was a dice game going on in the apartment complex, Lawhead said.
Early Monday morning, investigators could be seen behind police tape photographing the crime scene and collecting ballistic evidence. They also examined several vehicles struck by bullets. By midmorning, a worker from a private cleaning company was scrubbing blood stains from the sidewalk. Residents, including children, stared out from the windows of the two-story building at a growing media contingent that eventually outnumbered officers.
Wayne Wills, who manages the Sportspage bar a few doors down from the complex, said he closed down shortly after police cars began arriving.
“We just locked up. … We didn’t know what was going on,” Wills said. “The gangs are always out there fighting and shooting.”
He said the apartment complex was often the site of gang crime and that it didn’t surprise him that no one wanted to speak to police.
“No one says anything about anybody because they’re afraid,” he said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Bernardino Police Department at (909) 384-5742. Anonymous tips are welcome, Lawhead said.
Times staff photographer Francine Orr contributed to this report.
11:20 a.m.: This article has been updated with additional details from the crime scene.
This article was originally published at 10:30 a.m.