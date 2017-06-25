Fast-moving fire spreads to 800 acres in Santa Clarita; 14 Freeway closed

A car crash sparked a fire in Santa Clarita that quickly spread to more than 800 acres Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire broke out about 1 p.m. near the intersection of the 14 Freeway and Placerita Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire jumped the freeway, destroyed one structure and began spread rapidly, sending a towering plume of grey smoke into the air that was visible for miles

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash was unharmed, said Joey Marrone, a spokesman with the fire department. No other injuries or structure damage have been reported, Marrone said.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for all residents of Disney Ranch, Tenderfoot Trail Road, Running Horse Road and Placerita Canyon Road.

The 14 Freeway was closed in both directions, creating long traffic pileups in both directions and forcing Kuree Little, 8, of Palmdale, to miss her golf tournament.

The Little family left their home in Palmdale at 1 p.m. and were quickly mired in standstill traffic with flames blazing on either side of the 14 Freeway near Golden Valley Road. The family decided to turn around and rest at an In N Out restaurant in Santa Clarita.

“We were stuck for almost two hours,” said Kuree’s father Jeff Little.

More than 230 firefighters were battling the blaze Sunday afternoon, which is zero percent contained. The Los Angeles Fire Department is ready to assist with five engine companies and a water-dropping helicopter, said spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Santa Clarita on Sunday was experiencing dry conditions and temperatures of up to 109 degrees, said Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Slightly cooler temperatures and wetter conditions are expected on Monday, Hall said.

“It’s entirely possible it could be much warmer than that,” Hall said.

Another fire broke out Sunday afternoon near the intersection of the 170 Freeway and Victory Boulevard in North Hollywood, Humphrey said.

It’s possible that someone in a nearby homeless encampment in the area could have caused the fire, Humphrey said.. No structures or people were harmed, but authorities briefly closed a ramp leading to the 170 Freeway.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

