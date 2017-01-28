Santa Monica Airport will close in 2028 and be replaced by a park, officials say

Capping decades of legal battles and protests. officials on Saturday announced that Santa Monica Airport would close in 2028 and be replaced by a sprawling park and other developments.

The city of Santa Monica has been fighting to close the general aviation airport — long a favorite of celebrities, Hollywood titans and business leaders — saying it is unsafe and pollutes the environment.

But aviation interests and federal regulators have fought the closure.

City officials said the Federal Aviation Administration and other federal officials have agreed to the closure.

“The agreement ends a longstanding legal battle and secures, with absolute certainty, that the 227-acres of aviation land will be returned to the residents of Santa Monica,” the city said in a statement.

“Mutual cooperation between the FAA and the city enabled us to reach this innovative solution, which resolves longstanding legal and regulatory disputes," said FAA Administrator Michael Huerta said in a statement. "This is a fair resolution for all concerned because it strikes an appropriate balance between the public's interest in making local decisions about land use practices and its interests in safe and efficient aviation services."