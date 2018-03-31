Hundreds protest Stephon Clark killing as autopsy raises new questions

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Sacramento late Friday and early Saturday morning as new details emerged about the police killing of an unarmed African American man earlier this month.
The demonstration moved through the downtown area and was generally peaceful. At one point, the group appeared headed toward Interstate 5, which marchers had blocked in an earlier protest, but did not enter the highway.
It was the latest of numerous demonstrations in support of Stephon Clark, an African American man killed by police who, according to an independent forensic pathologist's report Friday, was shot six times in the back.
Dr. Bennet Omalu conducted an autopsy days after Clark was killed by police. He told reporters that his examination showed that Clark was hit by eight bullets, and all but one entered while his back was turned toward the two officers.
One bullet entered Clark's left thigh from the front and was probably fired while he was on the ground and had already been shot multiple times, Omalu said.
The independent autopsy finding raises new questions about Clark's shooting, which is now the subject of investigations by both local and state officials. The county coroner's official autopsy results are not expected to be completed for several weeks.
Clark, 22, was fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard on March 18 by Sacramento police, who were looking for a vandal in the neighborhood. More than 20 shots were fired. Clark was found with a cellphone. No weapon was recovered.
Police have released videos showing the incident but have urged the public not to pass judgment on officers until the investigation is complete.
Sacramento authorities did not immediately comment on the autopsy results.
The shooting has sparked days of protests in the state capital and made national headlines. Another march is scheduled for Saturday, to be led by retired NBA player Matt Barnes, a Sacramento native who once played for the Sacramento Kings and the Lakers.
Clark was buried after a funeral Thursday attended by hundreds of mourners, including the Rev. Al Sharpton.
Sacramento's mayor has called Clark's death "wrong," but said he cannot pass judgment on the officers' actions until the investigation is complete.
On Wednesday, a police spokesman said Clark remained the sole suspect in break-ins of vehicles and what a sheriff's deputy said was the attempted break-in of a home. It was a call about those incidents that sent police to the neighborhood the night Clark was shot.
A Sacramento County Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted a man in a backyard and directed police toward him, authorities said. Deputies told officers that the man had picked up a "toolbar" and broken the window of a home.
The man was seen running south, toward the front of the house, where he stopped and looked into another car, police said. Police body camera footage shows that officers intercepted Clark in the backyard of his grandmother's house, and one of them yelled "gun!" as he turned a corner and saw Clark. The officer ducked back momentarily, then looked around the corner again and, shouting "gun! gun! gun!" began rapid fire. His partner then joined in the shooting.
The officers told other police who arrived on the scene they thought Clark was pointing something at them. "It looked like a gun from our perspective."
The object found when they rolled over Clark's bleeding body was a white cellphone.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. Police video shows that several minutes passed until officers approached Clark's body. They then handcuffed him before appearing to attempt resuscitation.