Police warn of rise in thieves stealing tailgates from trucks

Police are asking truck owners to be vigilant amid a recent uptick in thefts of tailgates from pickups.

The majority of tailgate thefts have been from Toyota trucks from 2011 to 2014, according to Burbank Police spokesman Sgt. Derek Green. He said at least six thefts were reported in the last 10 days.

In March, the Los Angeles Police Department put out an alert after a rash of tailgate thefts in the San Fernando Valley.

It’s unknown what led to the recent spike, but Green said there is a huge black market for the tailgates.

Tailgates can be removed easily if they are not equipped with a special lock. Replacing a tailgate can cost upward of $3,000.

He also said the items are difficult to recover and return because they are not marked with identification numbers.

As a way to prevent theft, Green said truck owners should purchase locks for their tailgates and etch identifying information onto them to be used in the event they’re stolen. Trucks also should be parked inside a garage or in a way that prevents someone from opening the tailgate, he said.

Burbank neighborhoods where tailgate thefts have occurred include the 1000 block of Grinnell Drive, the 1900 block of North Rose Street and the 900 block of North Orchard Drive.