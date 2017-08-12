A lawyer who has been a defender of USC now must investigate the dean scandal. But can she be impartial?

Debra Wong Yang is used to taking on headline-grabbing scandals.

She was one of five attorneys New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hired to examine his involvement in a scandal over closing lanes of the George Washington Bridge to punish a political rival. After the investigation cleared Christie, a federal judge criticized the attorneys for “opacity and gamesmanship” in not preserving complete records of the interviews they conducted.

When the city of Vernon was rocked by a series of public corruption scandals, it turned to Yang, at $990 an hour, to examine whether voters from outside the city were casting ballots in an effort to take over the City Council. One by one, she decided whether 64 voters who cast ballots in a city council election were legally eligible residents of the city. Her rulings changed the outcome of the race, putting into office a candidate supported by the Vernon Chamber of Commerce and some city leaders.

Now, the University of Southern California has turned to Yang, a former U.S. attorney and L.A. County Superior Court judge, to investigate questions about what its leaders knew and when about the conduct of former medical school dean Dr. Carmen Puliafito.

Yang, a partner in blue-chip law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, is no stranger to USC. She has represented the university in at least four lawsuits in recent years, and taught trial advocacy at its law school as an adjunct professor in the 1990s.

Her firm has extensive ties to USC. Its managing partner, Kenneth M. Doran, is a graduate of the USC law school and a former chairman of its board of councilors. He and the firm’s partners have been generous donors to the school.

Yang has not run afoul of any established legal ethics rules in accepting the assignment, experts say. But some experts said her conclusions might face questions because of her relationship with USC.

“Looking just downstream on this, whatever is found is going to be subject to second guessing,” said Michael Useem, a management professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and an expert in corporate risk management and governance. “The investigating entity is not truly independent of the university administration.”

Bruce Budner, a lecturer in legal ethics at UC Berkeley, said he would have expected an institution such as USC to have gone out of its way to hire someone whose neutrality could not be questioned.

“That’s not a question of legal ethics, that’s a question of optics,” he said.

Yang, 57, a short-listed candidate to head the Securities and Exchange Commission for the Trump administration, said in an interview the executive committee of the university’s board of trustees had given her a “broad mandate” to conduct a thorough investigation.

She said she considered her review “independent” because the board has not put any restrictions on her.

“I take my past experience and my responsibility very seriously. It’s not the kind of matter I’m going to risk my integrity over,” she said, noting that investigations comprise more than 50% of her practice. “My job is to take it wherever the facts go.”

Yang declined to discuss the extent of her representation of the university, or who at the university makes the decision to hire her on other matters, citing attorney-client privilege. She said she did not know Puliafito.

Gibson Dunn’s website lists her as head of the firm’s Crisis Management Practice Group. The firm says the group is “renowned for taking immediate action to manage any situation, executing a strategic communication plan and guiding clients through difficult events.”

“The Crisis Management group's team of media-savvy lawyers will quickly craft a communication plan to effectively manage any situation — a whistleblower's surprise allegation, a significant and unexpected accounting problem, a product recall, a government investigation,” according to the firm’s website.

Yang’s external investigation will parallel the work of an internal task force, USC President C.L. Max Nikias wrote in a letter to the campus. Yang was assigned to conduct "a thorough investigation into the details of Carmen Puliafito's conduct, the university's response, as well as our existing policies and procedures," he wrote.

A Times investigation published last month found that the dean used drugs and partied with a group of younger addicts, prostitutes and other criminals in 2015 and 2016, and brought some to his Keck School of Medicine office in the middle of the night.

The disclosures sparked anger and questions at USC over how administrators handled the dean’s case. In March 2016, the dean was with a 21-year-old woman in a Pasadena hotel room when she overdosed. The woman, Sarah Warren, told The Times she and Puliafito resumed using drugs as soon as she was released from the hospital.

Alex J. Berliner / Associated Press Carmen Puliafito Carmen Puliafito (Alex J. Berliner / Associated Press)

A witness to the overdose phoned Nikias’ office March 14 and threatened to go to the press if the school didn’t take action against the dean. Nikias said in a letter to the campus community dated July 28 that two receptionists who spoke to the witness did not find the report credible and did not pass it on to supervisors.

Yang is currently representing USC as the attorney of record in two matters in state and federal court. In one, involving a dispute between USC and the Doheny Eye Institute arising out of the two institutions severing their decades-long affiliation in 2011 and how an employment claim should be handled in arbitration, Yang was listed as the lead attorney on a court filing as recently as late June.

In another, a class action lawsuit filed by employees alleging mismanagement of USC’s retirement plan, Yang has been representing the school since last September in federal court.

Yang said she was not involved in the day-to-day management of the ongoing cases.

Yang also defended the university in a 2012 suit filed by the parents of two Chinese graduate students who were murdered outside campus. The parents argued that USC didn’t provide sufficient security and misled them into thinking the area was safe.

The judge on the case sided with USC, throwing out the parents’ case as not being legally valid even if the alleged facts were assumed to be true.