Beverly Hills police launch sexual assault investigations involving Harvey Weinstein and James Toback

Beverly Hills police said Tuesday the department has open investigations into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and filmmaker James Toback after recently receiving allegations that they committed sexual assaults.

In a statement released Tuesday evening, police did not provide details of the investigations but urged anyone who believes he or she was a victim to come forward.

Weinstein is already under investigation in Los Angeles, New York and London. Toback has been accused by more 200 women of sexual harassment and abuse, according to a Times tally.

Weinstein’s representative denied allegation of criminal behavior. Toback has also denied any wrongdoing.

Since a New York Times article Oct. 5 first revealed allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, more than 50 woman have alleged they were sexually harassed or assaulted by the former independent film impresario. Weinstein was fired from his job earlier this month.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lucia Evans and Lysette Anthony have all publicly stated that they were raped or forced to perform a sex act by Weinstein.

In Los Angeles, police are investigating an Italian model-actress’ accusations of being forced by Weinstein to have sex with him in her hotel room in 2013.

It is the first case related to Weinstein to be reported in Southern California.

At Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel, the actress told The Times, “he grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do,” she said. “He then dragged me to the bathroom and forcibly raped me.”

Weinstein’s representative denied the allegation.

British police are investigating 11 allegations of sexual assaults against Weinstein that span several decades, sources said Tuesday.

Authorities said the alleged attacks involved seven women and that nine were reported to have occurred on British soil. Three women have stepped forward within the last week, British police said, including one who claimed she was attacked in the early 1990s.

Beverly Hills police asked anyone with information to call (310) 288-2656.

