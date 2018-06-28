Shooter kills multiple people in Maryland newsroom; 'There is nothing more terrifying'

A shooter killed several people at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Md. on Thursday, according to authorities and journalists at the publication, who were forced into the extraordinary and emotional duty of covering a tragedy at their own newsroom.
A spokesman for Anne Arundel County police confirmed that multiple people were injured and several were dead at the offices of Capital Gazette Communications, which publishes the Capital, newspaper of record for Annapolis, and a separate newspaper called the Maryland Gazette. The Baltimore Sun reported that at least five people were dead.
Police did not confirm reports that a suspect had been taken into custody.
Instead, the first comprehensive details about the attack came from Capital crime reporter Phil Davis in a series of tweets after he reached safety, while waiting to be interviewed by police.
“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” Davis tweeted. “Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad.”
Davis added: “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”
A photojournalist at the newspaper, Joshua McKerrow, was apparently out of the newsroom when the attack happened, but returned and photographed the scene outside as police swarmed the area.
“Police response for shooting in my newsroom,” he tweeted.
Other staffers tweeted the names of journalists who were safe, not naming those feared dead.
“Thank God I was not at the office when this horrible incident occurred,” sports reporter Bill Wagner tweeted. “However, many of my colleagues and friends are not okay and that is solely where my thoughts are right now. Please do not attempt to contact me via text or phone call.”
Journalists were last killed inside the U.S. in 2015, when a disgruntled T.V. journalists killed two former colleagues during a live broadcast, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, which tracks violence against journalists.
Seven journalists total have been killed inside the U.S. since 1992, according to the organization.
This story will be updated.
1:47 p.m.: The article was updated with confirmation of fatalities in the shooting and additional details.
12:45 p.m.: This article was updated with confirmation from
This article was originally published at 12:30 p.m.