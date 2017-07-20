Nevada parole board to consider O.J. Simpson's bid for freedom

Another morning, another decade and another verdict involving O.J. Simpson.

The fate of the former football star now rests in the hands of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners. Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Simpson is scheduled to make his case for freedom via videoconference from his home over the last nine years — the Lovelock Correctional Center.

Simpson, who turned 70 this month, is having his second parole hearing before the board. His last one in 2013 resulted in parole for one of the charges stemming from a robbery and kidnapping conviction in 2008. His sentence for those crimes was nine to 33 years.

Because it’s Simpson, there is high interest. On Wednesday night, media satellite trucks were already camped in the dusty parking lot facing the fences and guard towers of the prison, about five miles from the tiny town of Lovelock. In Carson City, where the parole board is meeting 100 miles southwest, trucks were lined up in a business park.

Simpson has tangled with the legal system over the last three decades — most famously in 1995 when he was acquitted of charges that he murdered Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson. His robbery conviction in 2008 was for his attempt at the Palace Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas to steal Simpson memorabilia that he said belonged to him in the first place.

If Simpson is granted parole for the robbery, he could leave prison as soon as October.

Four board members will have the chance to decide his fate. If there is a tie vote, the two other commissioners, based in Las Vegas, would join the hearing to render a final decision.

If the board ties 3-3, Simpson would have another parole hearing in January.

Typically, there are seven commissioners, but Gov. Brian Sandoval’s appointment to the board won’t be available until after the hearing.

The same four board members who granted Simpson parole four years ago will be at Thursday’s hearing. They are Connie Bisbee, Tony Corda, Adam Endel and Susan Jackson.

The board will consider his age, whether his conviction was for a violent crime, his past criminal record and what he will do once he’s released from prison.

Officials with the board anticipate a decision Thursday.

