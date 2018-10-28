Attacked Jewish congregation responds to neo-Nazi gunman: 'Many of us, frankly, feel great pity for this man'

It does not seem to have been a random attack. On Oct. 10, the shooting suspect, Robert Bowers, of Pittsburgh, had posted a list of HIAS’ partners on social media, which included Dor Hadash. Then, in the moments before the shooting, Bowers posted again, writing that “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people” — suggesting that the Dor Hadash congregation may have been his specific alleged target due to its refugee advocacy work.