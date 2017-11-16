Judge declares mistrial in Menendez case

In the first corruption case against a sitting U.S. senator in nearly a decade, a federal judge in Newark, N.J., declared a mistrial in the case of Robert Menendez, who has been charged with corruption in a years-long scheme of allegedly trading political favors for trips and other gifts.
The declaration came after jurors sent a note to the judge Thursday morning saying they were deadlocked on all 18 counts with which the Democratic senator was charged, including bribery, fraud and making false statements. It was the second time this week the jurors had indicated they were unable to reach a verdict.
The case has significant implications for federal prosecutors’ ability to try public officials on corruption charges in the future. A mistrial is a temporary victory for the senator and a setback for the Justice Department.
Menendez, a two-term senator who once served as chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was charged in 2015 with engaging in a years-long corruption scheme, accepting a series of lavish gifts from a wealthy donor, Salomon Melgen, and using his influence to pressure officials in Washington on Melgen’s behalf.
