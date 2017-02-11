Trump has been sued more than 60 times since becoming president: A partial survey

Donald Trump is certainly no stranger to the legal system. He’s been sued thousands of times during his career as a real-estate developer, and that trend appears to be continuing now that he’s president — a job that already draws its fair share of litigation.

More than 60 lawsuits have been filed against Trump in federal court in the three weeks since he became president on Jan. 20. Here is a list of the cases pending against him as of Friday. It doesn’t include lawsuits filed against Trump in state courts or lawsuits filed against him before he became president.

Most of the federal lawsuits challenge Trump’s temporary ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries. On Thursday an appeals court declined to lift a hold a federal judge placed on the ban.

Some of the lawsuits reflect not so much on Trump’s actions as the responsibilities of his office. In almost every instance, Trump was sued in his role as president along with other federal officials; in the case titles, “et al” means that there is more than one plaintiff or defendant. A few were filed without the help of an attorney and have little chance of success.

Abou Asali et al vs. U.S. Department of Homeland Security et al: A challenge of the travel ban filed on behalf of Syrians who were deported after arriving in the U.S. to join their brothers in Pennsylvania.

Albaldawi vs. Trump et al: A lawsuit filed in Texas federal court on behalf of travelers who were detained due to Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Ali et al vs. Trump et al: A nationwide class-action lawsuit filed by immigrant groups in the state of Washington over Trump’s travel ban.

Ali Khoshbakhti Vayeghan vs. John F. Kelly et al.: This suit, which names the Homeland Security secretary, was filed against the travel ban on behalf of an Iranian traveler who was set to be deported back to Iran after arriving at LAX.

Al-Mowafak et al vs. Trump et al: The ACLU of Northern California filed this lawsuit on behalf of three California university students who are citizens of the banned countries.

Arab American Civil Rights League et al vs. Donald Trump et al: A lawsuit filed against the travel ban on behalf of foreign-born Detroit residents.

Asgari vs. Trump et al: An Iranian genetic researcher living in Switzerland filed this lawsuit after the travel ban blocked her from joining a lab in Boston, where she planned to study tuberculosis.

Aziz et al vs. Trump et al: A lawsuit filed against the travel ban on behalf of Yemeni brothers who were detained when they arrived in the U.S. to join their father, an American citizen, in Michigan.

Badr Dhaifallah Ahmed Mohammed et al vs. United States of America et al: Another challenge of Trump’s travel ban, this one filed on behalf of foreign travelers seeking to fly to LAX.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington vs. Trump: A group of liberal-leaning watchdogs allege Trump violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause, which prohibits gifts from foreign governments, due to his company’s international dealings.

Cobble vs. Trump et al: A Sumter County, Ga., jail inmate asks the federal government to deport him to England.

County of Santa Clara vs. Donald J. Trump et al: Santa Clara County officials sued Trump over an executive order that cuts funds to “sanctuary” cities, calling it unconstitutional. (Santa Clara County contains the city of San Jose.)

Darweesh et al vs. Trump et al: The ACLU’s lawsuit against Trump’s travel ban on behalf of two Iraqi travelers, which led to Trump’s first legal defeat at an emergency federal court hearing in Brooklyn.

Doe vs. Trump et al: A lawsuit filed against Trump’s travel ban by an Iranian-born Chicago businessman who is permanent resident of the U.S., filed under the pseudonym “John Doe,” who said he was stranded after traveling to Iran to care for his ailing mother.

Fatema Farmad et al vs. Donald Trump et al: The ACLU of Southern California filed suit on behalf of two U.S. residents from Iran who flew into LAX and were detained.

Garcia vs. President of the United States of America: An immigrant in New Hampshire resident alleged the government unlawfully failed to renew his work visa.

Hagig vs. Trump et al: A Denver community college student from Libya sued over the travel ban, saying it prevented him from seeing his family in Libya and then returning.

International Refugee Assistance Project et al vs. Trump et al: Refugee-assistance nonprofits sued Trump over the travel ban, saying it unconstitutionally discriminates against Muslims.

Louhghalam et al vs. Trump et al: Two Iranian professors at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth sued over the travel ban after both men were detained at an airport while returning from an academic conference.

McLaren vs. Trump: A rambling, handwritten lawsuit filed by an Anchorage, Alaska, man accusing Trump of rampant corruption.

McNair vs. Trump et al: An Oregon inmate sued Trump, alleging he was illegally elected and that his businesses have violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

Muslin [sic], Jews and Christians Against Terrorism et al vs. United States of America et al: A self-filed lawsuit in favor of the travel ban. It asks Trump to issue an executive order implementing “extreme vetting” on foreign travelers and to punish American “sanctuary” cities.

Nanney vs. Bank of America: A North Carolina man self-filed a suit against Bank of America, alleging that it refused to pay him $4 billion, and said Trump used the phrase Make America Great Again “without permission.”