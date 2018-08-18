Butcher shops and goatherds

Happy Saturday. It’s halfway through August somehow, and as the summer draws to a close, it’s time to appreciate the last few weeks of having the kids at home and the somewhat lighter traffic. Head to the beach if you can, and hit up all the ice cream shops and taquerias on the way there. Speaking of ice cream, we have a story about a hundred-year-old pharmacy that makes an enormous ice cream sundae that weighs in at 12 pounds. (Maybe share this one.)
GOAT GETAWAY
About 70 miles up into the San Gabriels from downtown Los Angeles, Angeles Crest Creamery is a tiny farmstay and goat farm run by Gloria Putnam. A physicist by training, Putnam retired from a job in the semiconductor industry to raise Nubian goats in a 70-acre holding of land in the Angeles National Forest. Visitors can stay in her cabin or Airstream, milk goats, eat goat tacos and hike with the herd in the chaparral, all while learning about Putnam’s sustainability project. Sorry, no goat yoga.
FAMILY BUTCHER SHOPS
Your local butcher shop may seem like a thing of the distant, small-town past, but there are still a surprising number of family-owned and -operated butchers in and around Los Angeles. Food writer Sara Cagle checks out four of them, from a halal market in Northridge to a carniceria in Van Nuys. She talks to the families who run them and the customers who appreciate them.
FOOD HALLS AND FALAFEL TACOS
As Jenn Harris reports in her restaurant news column, the food halls of Los Angeles and Orange counties are thriving. The newest is the Fields LA, near the Coliseum, where you can find outposts from noted restaurants such as Coni’Seafood, Barbara Jean and Burritos La Palma, as well as C.J. Boyd’s Fried Chicken, from Otium chef Tim Hollingsworth. In other news, Falasophy is opening in Irvine. The falafel taco specialist began as a food truck before branching out in Santa Ana.
A 12-POUND ICE CREAM SUNDAE
Why get your ice cream fix one scoop at a time when you can order a sundae called the Kitchen Sink, which comes with eight scoops of ice cream, brownies, bananas, whipped cream and cherries? Weighing in at 12 pounds, this dish of fun is the specialty of Fair Oaks Pharmacy, a 103-year-old shop in South Pasadena. Not a bad way to cope with this summer’s series of heat waves.
SHAKSHUKA ALERT
In her weekly Market Report, Noelle Carter considers the bell pepper, the one member of the Capsicum family that does not come with heat. Green while unripe, the peppers come in a variety of gorgeous colors and are extremely versatile. Turn them into ratatouille, gazpacho, salsas and sauces, and shakshuka, the addictive egg-topped stew from Tunisia and the Middle East.
