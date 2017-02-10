Trump's travel ban suffers a defeat in court

Good morning. It’s Friday, Feb. 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Court won’t reinstate travel ban

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has refused to reinstate President Trump’s executive order blocking travelers from seven mostly Muslim nations from entering the United States. The decision said that a Seattle federal judge’s earlier restraining order on the new policy should remain in effect while the judge further examines its legality. Los Angeles Times

Charting the undocumented

Los Angeles and Orange counties are home to 1 million people here illegally, according to a new study. Based on 2014 data, the Pew Research Center reports that nearly 10% of the country’s 11.1 million immigrants who live in America illegally reside in these two counties. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Arrests made by federal immigration officials in Southern California this week have sparked concerns and outrage that the actions might be part of a promised crackdown by President Trump on people in this country illegally. While immigration advocates said they believed about 100 people were arrested, immigration officials downplayed the activities as fairly routine. Los Angeles Times

Retirement security fight

The most direct confrontation between California and a GOP-led Congress emboldened by President Trump could be over an ambitious state law that is intended to help create retirement security for low-income workers. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

LAX encampment: A planned rental car facility and parking lot near Los Angeles International Airport will push out an encampment of homeless people who live in the 20 square blocks of Manchester Square. But those living there say they have no place to go. Los Angeles Times

Help wanted: There are headhunters for every industry — even the marijuana industry. “Founded in 2012, this cannabis-specific recruitment agency based in the San Fernando Valley focuses on matching some of the top retail, wholesale, pharmaceutical and medical marijuana businesses in the country, with the dankest of employees.” LA Weekly

Beware of the air: A new health study from USC finds that air pollution is tied to an increased risk of diabetes. KPCC

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Central Valley talk: In a sea of Clinton-supporting blue, California’s Central Valley went as red as President Trump’s beloved ties. But now, as Trump follows through on his commitment to crack down on immigrants who are here illegally, there’s a fear that the region’s rural voters will stop supporting the president. The New York Times

Garcetti gets going: Mayor Eric Garcetti has been blessed with a thriving Los Angeles as he attempts to win a second term. “He’s pretty darn lucky,” said Christopher Thornberg, a Los Angeles economist. “This city has been in the midst of a renaissance.” Los Angeles Times

Becerra is running: California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra just assumed office this month, but on Thursday he formally announced his bid to run for election to the post in 2018. Becerra told supporters he’s ready to battle the Trump administration when he thinks the president is trampling on rights. Los Angeles Times

CRIME AND COURTS

FBI in Fresno: The FBI continues to investigate the Fresno Unified School District’s use of no-bid contracts. Fresno Bee

Animal cruelty: A man is facing animal cruelty charges after throwing his pitbull mix off a hillside in an East Los Angeles neighborhood, prosecutors said. The episode was caught on tape. Los Angeles Times

No meth giveaway: A flier has been circulating in Santa Cruz that says the city is giving free meth to homeless people so they can stay awake. Of course, this isn’t true. Mercury News

Pay-to-play? The L.A. city attorney’s office has filed criminal charges against 25 people who own, operate or work with five casting workshop companies. The allegation: That they have violated the Krekorian Talent Scam Prevention Act by requiring actors to pay illegal fees for auditions. Los Angeles Times