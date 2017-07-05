Essential California: The North Korea threat heightens

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, July 5, and here’s what’s happening across California:

The North Korean threat

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has long vowed to develop a ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental United States. North Korea announced Tuesday that it had, at long last, test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile. In theory, the missile’s range could have allowed it to reach Alaska on a flatter trajectory, though such a flight path would have introduced other technical complexities and physical hurdles for the regime’s scientists. Los Angeles Times

-- “North Korea does not yet have a long-range missile that can reach California. North Korean missiles can’t even reach Hawaii, but time is not on our side.” Washington Post

-- L.A. and the “map of death.” Los Angeles Times

The ‘Killer Kern’

Deep in the brush along a churning stretch of the Kern River, they began the morning with a grim task: the search for a body. During this deadly year along the river, Kern County has relied on two teams of about 50 trained volunteers to save swimmers and search for bodies. The team is being kept busy as snow melt turns the river into a death zone. Los Angeles Times

Recycling blues, not greens

In a state that prides itself as a global leader in protecting the environment, recycling rates for beverage containers have dropped to their lowest point in almost a decade amid the continued closure of centers that pay for bottles and cans and the fallout from changes to California's recycling program. Beverage container recycling rates in California have fallen below 80%. Los Angeles Times

LAX threat: A lawsuit is seeking to overturn approval of $5 billion in ground transportation improvements that are part of the ongoing modernization of Los Angeles International Airport. Los Angeles Times

Big money: Los Angeles County’s most prominent start-up investor just got bigger. Upfront Ventures closed June with the announcement of a $400-million investment fund that it plans to spend on dozens of start-ups in the next couple of years. Los Angeles Times

Starbucks with sass: The Hooters version of coffee houses has been all the rage in Little Saigon for a long time. “Vietnam is a conservative place,” one owner says. “They do have coffee houses and women in traditional ao dais serving coffee — but nothing like this. You can’t dress this sexy in Vietnam.” Orange County Register

Musk’s moment of truth: Within six months, we should know whether Tesla is capable of high-volume production of its new mid-market Model 3 -- and whether customers are happy with what’s coming off the assembly line. Los Angeles Times

Laughing still: Looking back on “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In,” the comedy show from “beautiful downtown Burbank” that transformed humor and culture. Los Angeles Times

Those were the days: A blast from L.A.’s Latino past on Instagram, and LACMA. Los Angeles Times

Oil boom: Carson officials appear to be close to a deal that would allow two oil firms to merge operations into what would be the West Coast’s largest refinery. Daily Breeze

King’s balancing act: LAUSD Supt. Michelle King’s backers cite the district’s record-high graduation rate, improved programs for students learning English and reduced expulsion and suspension rates as proof of her effectiveness. But a reconfigured board that figures to support charter schools more strongly takes over this month. It may alter some priorities or contemplate a shift to new leadership. Los Angeles Times

Secrets: Democrats in Sacramento are fighting over revealing the source of political ads. San Francisco Chronicle