Essential California: Meet the film academy's new president

And the president is ...

With the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at a crossroads after two years of controversy and turbulence unlike anything in its nearly 90-year history, many within the group’s leadership ranks were looking for a steady hand. They believe they have found that in John Bailey, a 74-year-old cinematographer whose credits include such films as “Ordinary People,” “The Big Chill” and “Groundhog Day.” Los Angeles Times

Plus: More on what Bailey might mean for the academy going forward. Los Angeles Times

Cold case with a big L.A. name

Authorities have arrested and charged a man accused of killing the brother of Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas 36 years ago in South L.A. The killing was one of many that drew fresh attention recently after an LAPD unit doubled the number of detectives working on cold cases. Investigators reexamined blood that had been found at the crime scene and got a match. Los Angeles Times

A changing definition

Members of the California State Sheriffs Assn. say they have been in discussions with Gov. Jerry Brown in hopes of amending a state Senate bill that seeks to keep local and state law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws. Los Angeles Times

Duck and cover

As tensions with North Korea reach new heights, is California ready for a nuclear strike? As the director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Mark Ghilarducci is an old hand at disasters and emergency prep; he’s seen just about everything his native state can throw at its residents. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

LAX adjacent: Manchester Square has long been something of an embarrassing ghost town in L.A. Houses and apartments have gradually been razed or boarded up. Empty lots surround the scattered buildings that remain. Homeless people pitch tents along its streets, under the roar of airplanes. But things are about to change. Los Angeles Times

Hot ticket: “Hamilton” is finally here, and here it will stay from Aug. 11 until Dec. 30. Great, you say, but can I still get tickets? Yes indeed. And here are six ways to do it (spoiler: it probably won’t be cheap). Los Angeles Times

Light the torch? A report issued Wednesday by key Los Angeles staff recommends the City Council approve a 2028 Olympic bid despite incomplete information and the “greater uncertainty” of committing to the massive sports event more than a decade in advance. Los Angeles Times

Don’t park there! Los Angeles officials will begin cracking down next week on a wave of renegade parking across the city, more than five years after first turning a blind eye to the practice. Los Angeles Times

Fun story: Learn here how a small newspaper became a big weapon in several political battles in Los Cerritos. LA Weekly

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

FBI raid: FBI agents searched the office of Rep. Duncan Hunter's campaign treasurer in February, seizing computer equipment and documents for their investigation into whether the Alpine, Calif., Republican misused campaign funds. The search warrant for Election CFO — the agency Hunter hired to ensure his campaign complied with campaign finance rules — reveals new information about the federal investigation into the San Diego County congressman’s campaign spending. Los Angeles Times

C’mon, guys: “It took at least 24 hours to report a near-disastrous collision at SFO, a delay that allowed a key piece of evidence — the cockpit voice recording from the jet that nearly landed on top of planes queuing to take off on a busy taxiway — to be erased.” Mercury News

About that meeting: “A commissioner of California’s political watchdog agency met secretly with a lawyer working for Senate Democrats while advocating for changes to campaign finance law that would help retain the Democrats’ supermajority in the state Senate.” Sacramento Bee