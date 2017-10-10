Essential California: At least 10 are dead in destructive Northern California firestorm

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 10, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Fire, fire everywhere

Rolling fires in Northern and Southern California have forced the evacuations of thousands of residents. The worst-hit areas are in the northern part of the state, where more than dozen fires ravaged eight counties, leaving at least 10 people dead. The vast devastation over just a few hours made this firestorm one of the worst in California history, with Gov. Jerry Brown declaring a state of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties. Los Angeles Times

Here’s what you need to know:

-- At least 1,500 structures in Northern California have been destroyed.

--The Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa burned more than 35,000 acres and had residents running for their lives. Two Santa Rosa hospitals were evacuated. Los Angeles Times

-- Off-duty Sonoma County Sheriff’s Det. Troy Newton ran up a hill behind his home and saw a "growing red snake" of fire moving toward him. “I ran into my house and told my wife to get our 4-year-old boy ready to leave," he said. Because, as he put it, “We’ve got trouble.” Los Angeles Times

-- More than 5,000 homes were evacuated as fires in Orange County grew to 6,000 acres, destroying 24 structures. Los Angeles Times

--- A key reason the fires burning through Napa and Sonoma counties became so devastating is that the ignitions happened at the worst possible moment: when extremely dry conditions combined with so-called Diablo winds that fanned flames on the ridge tops with gusts as high as 70 mph.. Los Angeles Times

-- These fires in wine country have dealt a bad blow to Sonoma and Napa's top industry. Los Angeles Times

The latest from Las Vegas

In the solitary world of video poker, Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock knew how to win. Until he didn't. Most Americans are familiar with poker, from small-stakes home games to final-table showdowns at the World Series of Poker, a game in which reading your opponent can be as important as the cards that are dealt. The game Paddock played is different. Computers don't bluff. They don't distract, they don't order too much gin and make mistakes. They deal in numbers. Los Angeles Times

New revelations: The gunman shot a security guard before opening fire on concertgoers, police now say. Los Angeles Times

Lost in the chaos: How a man used the “Find My iPhone” app to locate his missing wife. Los Angeles Times

The veep in California

After making a stop in Newport Beach, Vice President Mike Pence toured an industrial machine shop in a Sacramento suburb Monday evening to pitch President Trump's tax reform plan. The president’s proposal could dramatically affect California taxpayers. Proposed elimination of the federal deduction of state and local taxes could cost Californians more than $100 billion, according to nonpartisan estimates. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Weinstein fallout: Julianne Moore, Kevin Smith and other A-listers with professional connections to Harvey Weinstein have come forward to publicly decry the allegations against the producer and support the women whose stories of sexual harassment led to a fall from grace that saw the producer ousted Sunday from his namesake company. Los Angeles Times

News on the homefront: The Los Angeles Times has named Forbes Media executive Lewis D’Vorkin as its new editor in chief. He plans to officially start on Nov. 1. Los Angeles Times

Big win, Part 1: Manager Dave Roberts made all the right moves as the Dodgers swept the Arizona Diamondbacks to reach the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles Times

Big win, Part 2: At this year’s Great American Beer Festival, half a dozen L.A.-area breweries won awards for beers that ranged from classic German styles to adventurous uses of fruit and vegetables. Los Angeles Times