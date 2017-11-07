Essential California: Why hasn't California cracked down on anti-vaccination doctors?

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 7, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Why hasn't California cracked down on anti-vaccination doctors?

Public health advocates are still concerned that doctors are writing improper exemptions to get kids out of vaccines. The number of children with medical exemptions tripled last year, and dozens of complaints against physicians have been filed with the Medical Board of California. But the way California law addresses medical exemptions has created a challenge for officials, experts say. It leaves the decision of whether a child should be allowed to skip vaccines fully up to the doctor. Los Angeles Times

Clearing out a homeless encampment

For the hundreds of homeless people who created a makeshift community of tents and encampments along the Santa Ana River’s concrete edges between Fountain Valley and Anaheim, it’s time to either pack up or face arrest. "We can keep debating, but really, we have no one to turn to,” said Sergio Guerra, 44, who is among dozens of people living along the trail. “This happens to us over and over. I go from one city to this city and now I'll have to find another city. We just have to take whatever stuff we can carry and move on." Los Angeles Times

Very interesting ...

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox has been engaged in talks to sell its movie and television production studios to Walt Disney Co., according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment on the discussions. Fox shares jumped Monday after a CNBC report that Murdoch’s media company might be interested in unloading much of its Los Angeles-based entertainment properties. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

More calls for recusal: The union representing Los Angeles teachers is calling on school board member Ref Rodriguez to recuse himself from votes on charter schools Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Some dissent: A Los Angeles Police Department captain has accused high-ranking members of the force of misclassifying violent crimes and misleading the public about the true state of lawbreaking in the city. Los Angeles Times

How to watch both teams? With two teams in Los Angeles, the NFL has had to get creative to provide the nation’s second-largest market with the best TV experience it can. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

More changes: The Trump administration said it will end a special program that for years has protected more than 5,000 Nicaraguans against deportation, but stopped short of ending similar protections for immigrants from Hondurans or other countries. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Mnuchin in the O.C.: As U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin pitched the GOP tax reform plan Monday in Orange County, an area where the middle class would be hit hard by a proposed elimination or limit in deductions, he pledged that only California millionaires would see their personal taxes increase under the plan. Los Angeles Times

Come again?! “California’s legal marijuana marketplace is coming with a kaleidoscope of new taxes and fees that could influence where it’s grown, how pot cookies and other munchies are produced and the price tag on just about everything. Be ready for sticker shock.” Associated Press

CRIME AND COURTS

Rampage: A gunman tore through the streets of the Southland in a deadly rampage Sunday, fatally shooting a man in Paramount and leaving another victim in Compton injured, officials said. Los Angeles Times

They found what? Authorities said they found several loaded rifles and shotguns inside the home of a 40-year-old West Hollywood man who threatened to go on a “killing spree” in a bizarre YouTube rant last week. Los Angeles Times

Stolen guns: Two firearms, ammunition and a bulletproof vest were stolen in San Francisco on Friday night from a San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle, authorities said. Los Angeles Times

THE ENVIRONMENT

How it started: A wildfire that burned dozens of homes in Orange County last month was sparked by an ember from a fire that erupted days earlier in the area, authorities said Monday. Los Angeles Times