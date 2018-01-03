Essential California: More workers say their bosses are threatening to have them deported

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Wednesday, Jan. 3, and here’s what’s happening across California:

Interesting development

Complaints over immigration-related retaliation threats surged last year in California, according to the Labor Commissioner’s Office. Through Dec. 22, workers had filed 94 immigration-related retaliation claims with the office, up from 20 in all of 2016 and only seven a year earlier. The cases include instances in which employers allegedly threatened to report workers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, after they raised issues over working conditions, including wage theft. Los Angeles Times

An escalation

In a significant expansion into the criminal investigations of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said it was reviewing two sex crimes cases presented to prosecutors by Beverly Hills police detectives. More than 80 women — some of them prominent actresses — have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misdeeds spanning four decades. This marks the first time prosecutors in Los Angeles County have taken up cases against him. They will ultimately decide whether to charge Weinstein with a crime. Los Angeles Times

All roads lead to L.A.

For the hopefuls in California’s race for governor, the sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles County is as mesmerizing as the blanket of lights that glistens every night from the San Gabriel Mountains to the Long Beach coast. The election will be decided here, where 1 in 4 of the state’s voters live. It’s diverse, sprawling, expensive to advertise in, and voters often don’t show up, especially compared with the Bay Area. That’s why anyone hoping to topple Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has to win the county. For two hometown Democratic candidates especially — former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and state Treasurer John Chiang of Torrance — doing well in L.A. County is essential. Los Angeles Times

Treating PTSD

Hospital administrators nationwide are increasingly recognizing the toll of health workers’ day-to-day duties and the risk of burnout and symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder. The problem has been garnering more attention amid recent mass shootings and destructive fires. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Staying tough: As Los Angeles moves closer toward allowing the sale of recreational marijuana, joining cities across the state in the newly legal enterprise, police here offered a stern word of caution. Yes, recreational pot is legal to sell (and buy, and smoke, and consume.) But there are limits. And the Los Angeles Police Department will help enforce them. Los Angeles Times

Plus: How to navigate new recreational pot delivery laws. KPCC

In OC: Orange County sees a future in transit-oriented development as freeways get more jammed and driving gets harder. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

A way around Washington: “California Democrats are toying with a brash scheme to skirt a new federal cap on state and local tax deductions: Instead of paying taxes to the Golden State, Californians would be allowed to donate the money to the state’s coffers — and deduct the entire sum from their federal taxes.” The Mercury News

Positive change: Alarmed by a survey indicating sexual harassment of hotel housekeepers is widespread, a California state lawmaker on Tuesday proposed requiring employers to provide “panic button” devices to their employees so they can summon help if abused by a guest. Los Angeles Times

The big idea: The Rust Belt isn’t the only region left behind by the economic recovery. The suburbs of the American West are struggling too. The Atlantic

CRIME AND COURTS

A reduced sentence: A San Diego man who was serving 70 years to life in prison had his sentence cut to eight years by Gov. Jerry Brown, who slashed the term over the objections of local prosecutors. Los Angeles Times

No bail: A man arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of making a 911 call to police in Kansas as part of a deadly “swatting” prank is being held without bail pending an extradition hearing, authorities said Tuesday. Los Angeles Times

Sad story: A 22-year-old man who killed a rookie California Highway Patrol officer on Christmas Eve after slamming his car into the back of the officer’s parked patrol car was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder. Associated Press

THE ENVIRONMENT

Be wary! Huntington Beach lifeguards are reminding beachgoers to do the “stingray shuffle” when entering the ocean, as more swimmers than usual have reported being stung in the past week. Los Angeles Times