Essential California: In these fields, only the crops are usually born in the U.S.A.

It's Thursday, Jan. 4, and here's what's happening across California:

TOP STORIES

There aren’t enough farmworkers

For generations, rural Mexico has been the primary source of hired farm labor in the U.S. According to a federal survey, 9 out of 10 agricultural workers in places like California are foreign-born, and more than half are in the U.S. illegally. But farm labor from Mexico has been on the decline. And under the Trump administration, many in the agricultural industry worry that deportations — and the fear of them — could further cut the supply of workers. But try as they have to entice workers with better salaries and benefits, companies have found attracting enough U.S.-born workers to make up for a shortage from south of the border an impossible task. Los Angeles Times

See you on Wall Street

Music streaming giant Spotify has confidentially filed to go public — moving forward with an unusual plan to list its shares directly on the New York Stock Exchange — even as it faces a new $1.6-billion lawsuit alleging copyright infringement. Calabasas music publisher Wixen Music Publishing Inc. is suing Spotify, alleging that the company violated its copyright on more than 10,000 songs — including titles by Tom Petty, Neil Young and Stevie Nicks. Los Angeles Times

New to our pages

The Times’ Opinion section has a new columnist: Gustavo Arellano. His first column for the paper is a robust defense of and love letter about the state he adores so much. Arellano writes: “The comfortable have never actually pushed California upward; it’s always been the afflicted. California is not Hollywood and Silicon Valley and the middle class on the move. California is my mother and her sisters picking garlic in Gilroy during the 1960s and having to drop out of junior high to pack tomatoes at the old Hunt-Wesson cannery in Fullerton.” Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

A race against the clock: When Los Angeles two years ago approved the nation’s most sweeping earthquake retrofitting regulations, officials knew they were in a race against time. The law requires the retrofitting of hundreds of brittle concrete buildings, one of the most vulnerable types of structures in California. But experts have worried that a major earthquake will hit Southern California before the deadline to fix the buildings comes. Los Angeles Times

Something stinks: “L.A.’s new recycling program has some laudable goals, but the execution doesn’t look so hot in the underground parking lot of a condo building on Hazeltine Avenue in Van Nuys,” writes columnist Steve Lopez. Los Angeles Times

Moving photos: Among L.A.’s homeless, a photographer finds words can leave a lasting impression. Los Angeles Daily News

On the waterfront: Workers have begun boarding up buildings in Ports O’ Call Village, one of the first steps in preparing to make way for construction of the new San Pedro Public Market. Daily Breeze

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

Coming soon? Taking a jab at Gov. Jerry Brown, President Trump’s top immigration chief on Wednesday said he was preparing to “significantly increase” his agency’s enforcement presence in California because of last year’s passage of a landmark “sanctuary state” law. Los Angeles Times

South of the border: Mexico’s leading presidential candidate, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, says he can end all crime in just three years. BuzzFeed

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Big ask: Republican gubernatorial candidate Travis Allen on Tuesday urged President Trump and U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions to sue California over the state’s immigration policies. Los Angeles Times

Back at work: California legislative leaders announced Wednesday that the state Senate and Assembly will for the first time work together to examine how sexual harassment complaints are handled in the Capitol. Los Angeles Times

Plus: “The California Senate’s human resources office knew about Sen. Tony Mendoza’s alleged sexual misconduct with a female student Fellow in late September. But instead of immediately placing the lawmaker on leave, or finding a safer place for the young woman — as experts say a properly trained, experienced HR professional might have done — Senate leaders left the Fellow in Mendoza’s office for another six weeks.” Capital Public Radio