Essential California: Obsession with 'Dreamers' breeds resentment among with illegal immigrants

So-called "Dreamers" have become the focus of so much of the immigration debate, with Democrats saying protecting them is a line in the sand and even President Trump expressing admiration for them. But other immigrants here illegally feel resentful and forgotten, with Trump and his supporters characterizing them as criminals. "I'm very bitter," says one man who doesn't qualify for relief under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. "These DACA kids definitely have this sense of entitlement." Los Angeles Times