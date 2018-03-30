Essential California: A fight with the EPA over fuel economy looms

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, March, 30 and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

The Trump administration is poised to scrap America’s pioneering fuel economy targets for cars and SUVs, a move that would undermine one of the world's most aggressive programs to confront climate change and invite another major confrontation with California. The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce in the coming days that it will roll back mileage targets the Obama administration drafted in tandem with California that aim to boost average fuel economy for passenger cars and SUVs to 55 miles per gallon by 2025, according to people familiar with the plans. Los Angeles Times

Mourning and anger in Sacramento

Stephon Clark has become a social media hashtag, the latest inspiration for a national movement and the subject of numerous protests that have shut down freeways and interrupted NBA games. The image of the 22-year-old African American man, wearing a broad smile next to his young sons and their mother in a formal family photo, has become a rallying cry for justice. But in the two weeks since 20 shots were fired at Clark in the backyard of his grandmother's house by Sacramento police searching for a burglary suspect, only fragments of Clark's life have surfaced. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Clark’s brother's grief was palpable at his funeral Thursday. As the service was underway, an animated Stevante Clark moved throughout the church, hugging and kissing friends and family. Los Angeles Times

And: The Sacramento Kings basketball team says it is partnering with Black Lives Matter and is creating an education fund for Clark’s children. Associated Press

Back at the ballpark

The beauty of baseball opening day is that the whole season is front of you — and hope springs eternal. Thursday was no exception for Dodgers fans who packed Chavez Ravine for a matchup with their rivals, the San Francisco Giants. The weather was beautiful and the churros were sweet. Here are the sights and sounds of Game 1 of 162. Los Angeles Times

Plus: The boys in blue watched Kirk Gibson throw out the first pitch, but the game ended with a whimper. Los Angeles Times

And: Things didn’t go any better for the Angels. Los Angeles Times

Video: Dodgers beat writer Andy McCullough and columnist Bill Plaschke weigh in on Dodgers opening day and the 2018 season. Los Angeles Times

New at Dodger Stadium: Spicy Mexican street corn, a decent lobster roll and quinoa salad (what would Babe Ruth say?) Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

“Liberal lion” dies: Judge Stephen Reinhardt, the liberal face of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, died Thursday afternoon, a court spokesman said. He was 87. The spokesman said Reinhardt died of a heart attack during a visit to a dermatologist in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Mistrial: A Los Angeles jury deadlocked on nearly all the counts in the case of three suspected Mara Salvatrucha gang members charged in the 2001 rape, kidnapping and killing of a teenage runaway from Whittier. Los Angeles Times

It came from California: Why so many Mexicans revile the Colonial Californiano architectural hybrid that spread from Southern California. Los Angeles Times

At the pump: “It shouldn’t surprise us that Southern California’s gas prices have hit their highest level since the summer of 2015. But it still stings.” San Gabriel Valley Tribune

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

At the border: For deportees at a migrant shelter on the Mexican border, an agonizing choice: Turn back or try crossing again. Los Angeles Times

The American Dream? Farm work is still the only way to the California dream for many Mexican immigrants. Capital Public Radio

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT