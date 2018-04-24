Essential California: More rent control, maybe?

"I was born 1952 and raised in Redwood City, a small city slap dab between San Francisco and San Jose. My father was a policeman in Redwood City, and it had a policy that you had to live in Redwood City to work as a cop. As the home prices started to rise, the police started to lobby the city government to live in nearby cities such as San Jose and Santa Clara. This started a new family hobby. Every weekend we would go tour model homes in San Jose, because their new homes were starting around $20,000. You could still experience peach orchards surrounding the new home tracts. It was fun; my brother, sister and I would try to sneak fruit whenever we could. Most of the time, though, we got a lecture about taking something that didn't belong to us. My parents never did leave Redwood City until retirement came, but the memories of growing up never leave."