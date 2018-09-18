Today: The Echoes of Anita Hill

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation in the Senate is now in limbo, as he and Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor accusing him of a decades-old sexual assault, are set to testify publicly about the allegations Monday. Ford considers the incident an “attempted rape,” while Kavanaugh says, “I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone.” The impending showdown is drawing comparisons to the televised hearings surrounding Anita Hill’s claims of workplace sexual harassment against then-nominee Clarence Thomas. Here’s a look at how much has changed — and hasn’t — in the 27 years since.