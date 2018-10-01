Today: The New NAFTA

It came down to the wire on a deadline set by the United States, but the Trump administration and top Canadian officials have reached terms on a deal that may save the North American Free Trade Agreement, albeit with a different name. The new pact would be called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, and would exact some of the concessions sought by President Trump and his team. Officials could sign it by the end of November, though it would still need to be ratified by legislatures in all three countries.