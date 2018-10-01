Xavier Becerra for attorney general

The position opened up after Kamala Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate, then took her seat in early 2017. The job of filling the vacancy fell to Gov. Jerry Brown, who has been around the political block more than a few times and in fact preceded Harris in that office. The selection may have seemed a bit surprising at the time — Becerra had kept a low profile outside Washington and his Northeast L.A.-downtown-Koreatown district — but Brown knew what he was doing. In Becerra, the governor got a lawyer with experience in the ranks of the state justice department, good political networks in D.C. and a keen understanding — having negotiated numerous bills with Democratic allies and Republican rivals — of the types of initiatives that the Trump White House could be expected to pursue.