No, Democrats aren't responsible for families being torn apart at the border

The president, of course, has tried once again to confuse the issue by tweeting out misinformation. In this case, he urged his followers to "put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there [sic] parents once they cross the Border into the U.S." But there is no such law. It is true that, as a matter of policy, children are being separated from their undocumented parents. But this is entirely the result of the Trump administration's new "zero-tolerance" policy in charging all border crossers with a crime. It is not a law, and is certainly not something done by the Democrats.