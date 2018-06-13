Gov. Brown should do the right thing and grant clemency to death row inmate Kevin Cooper

There are two outrages here. First, there is no rational reason not to do the tests. A man’s life hangs in the balance. If the state wants to execute someone, it must go to extreme lengths to make certain the inmate is actually guilty. It’s true that Cooper has exhausted all his legal appeals, but that’s no reason to refuse to take another step to determine whether the state has convicted the wrong man. It was just six weeks ago that Vicente Benavides Figueroa was freed after a quarter-century on death row when it was finally determined that the medical evidence against him was based on incomplete records. Seven months ago, Craig Coley was released from a life sentence when new DNA tests of evidence from his 1980 trial proved his innocence.