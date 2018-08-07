Save us from another kooky California breakup plan

But Marinelli is back, evidently, and so is another harebrained secession plan. One of the straight secession proposals from last year is currently in the process of gathering signatures for a 2021 special election, but is not faring well and may miss its October deadline. That may be the impetus behind the creation of the secede-and-break-apart proposal. Yet they cooked up this harebrained idea, including the idea of an autonomous Indian territory, without input from actual Native Americans. They say they plan to reach out to California’s tribes “soon.” They shouldn’t expect a warm welcome. It’s incredibly patronizing to come up with a plan to help a group without asking the people if that’s what they want.