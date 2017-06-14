A shooting in Alexandria brings gun violence directly to those best situated to act

It may take some time before we learn the motive behind this morning’s shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. We hope it wasn’t political — though early reports suggest the shooter might have been a Bernie Sanders supporter — and we hope that the gunshot victims survive with only minimal injuries. It was the fact that the victims included members of Congress and their aides, of course, that has driven the news coverage. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was reported wounded in the hip.

The gunman’s weapon, according to some of the lawmakers who spoke with reporters, appeared to have been some sort of assault-style rifle, and he opened fire from or near a dugout on the third base side. The Capitol police responded with pistols as the ballplayers — including Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama and Sens. Rand Paul and Jeff Flake — hit the ground. It was a terrifying scene, witnesses said; Brooks estimated that more than 50 shots were fired.

Because the details aren’t yet known, it’s premature to suggest a specific response. But the incident brought some of the most powerful members of Congress into intimate contact with what has become a common part of American life. Meanwhile, it must be noted that just 50 miles to the north, in Baltimore, six people were killed and two more wounded in shootings over Monday night and into Tuesday morning, a spasm of violence that led Police Commissioner Kevin Davis to order a special regimen of 12-hour shifts to deploy as many uniformed officers as possible on the streets to provide “a visible, overt presence.” There was very little media coverage of that — news is what’s different, not what’s achingly familiar.

It’s unlikely the attack on the Republican team was a chance encounter — the practice began in the early morning, before daily business on Capitol Hill gets underway. Neighbors talking to cable news channels said that the morning practices, in preparation for a charity match against Democratic lawmakers, are common knowledge. Usually there is no security presence, but Flake said the Capitol police officers were there as a regular protection detail provided to Scalise, a member of the House leadership. In fact, had Scalise and his security officers not been present, Paul said, the gunman would have faced no resistance from the defenseless ballplayers, and the carnage could have been greater. Early reports say one of the wounded Capitol police officers finally shot and wounded the gunman, a remarkable feat of heroism.

The attack is the worst assault on a member of Congress since the attempted assassination of Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) six years ago, a shooting in which she was critically wounded and six other people were killed. That sparked calls for more rigid gun control measures, and Giffords, who supports the right to own firearms, now devotes significant time and energy through Americans for Responsible Solutions to strengthening gun control laws and limiting access to firearms. But little has been gained. Since 2011, more than 100 bills seeking to control access to firearms — from tougher background checks to banning magazines holding more than 10 rounds to closing the “gun show loophole” sellers use to evade background checks — have failed to pass primarily because of the cozy relationship between the gun lobby and Republican lawmakers.

The battle over gun control will likely become energized after today’s shooting, the specifics no doubt tailored to the incident itself. Did the gunman procure his weapon or weapons legally? If not, how did he get them? Was he mentally ill? Should he have been eligible for a permit? There’s a usual list of questions that arise in such shootings. That we have such a familiar de facto system for processing such violence should be a ringing signal that we have, as a nation, tolerated routine gun violence for far too long.

We hope, of course, that the victims of today’s shooting recover fully. But we also hope that the next time the NRA lobbyists visit congressional offices with their guns-for-everyone agenda, they are greeted by members of Congress who are far more skeptical and probing than they have been in the past.

