The delta tunnels plan is costly, risky and unfair to L.A. It's also the right thing to do

But despite the new approach, the city is woefully behind in developing its local water capability. It was deterred for too long by the foolish "toilet-to-tap" pushback of the 1990s, in which politicians exploited residents' unfounded fears that recycling would feed sewage into our faucets, showers and swimming pools. And the city's Department of Water and Power, in that era, was only too happy to keep its vision laser-focused on importing mountain water. It's good that such thinking has faded, and that real effort and money are going into local storage and reuse.