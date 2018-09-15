Rent control isn't the answer to California's housing crisis, but it could help. Yes on Prop 10

For years, tenant advocates have complained that Costa-Hawkins ties the hands of local officials so that they cannot respond when rents and displacement surge in their community. There is no question that California is in a housing affordability crisis; nearly 1 in 3 households statewide spend more than half their income on rent, leaving many families one rent increase or missed paycheck away from losing their homes. And in much of California, rents are rising far faster than incomes. But state lawmakers have repeatedly failed to enact even modest tweaks to Costa-Hawkins that would have given cities the option to prohibit exorbitant rent increases, permanently or temporarily.