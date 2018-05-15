At least 52 Palestinians are dead and 2,400 wounded in Gaza. If you're surprised, you shouldn't be

Of course the Israelis are right that there's been violence at the recent protests; the photos of the rock throwers and the fiery kite fliers are pretty unequivocal. But the Palestinians counter, correctly, that the vast majority of the demonstrators are peaceful — and besides, don't people who've lived under occupation for 50 years have a right to protest? But there is no occupation, comes the predictable retort — Israeli soldiers and settlers were pulled out of Gaza years ago. To which the Palestinians respond: Israel didn't really leave Gaza; it still controls the ingress and egress of people and goods, thanks to a punishing blockade imposed in 2007.