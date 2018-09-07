Brett Kavanaugh will be our next Supreme Court justice for all the wrong reasons

The question isn’t whether the selection of Supreme Court justices should be rescued from excessive partisanship; it’s how that might be accomplished. Although in the past we have supported abolition of the filibuster, restoring it for Supreme Court nominations might be a way to encourage bipartisan consensus and to prod presidents to nominate broadly acceptable candidates. It’s also worth considering whether Supreme Court justices should be appointed not for life but for lengthy fixed terms, which would lower the political stakes in any individual appointment and discourage justices from hanging on to office in the hopes of being able to retire when a president of the same party is elected.