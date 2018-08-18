An unseemly legislative power grab

Under the measure, each political party caucus in the Legislature would be allowed to create a new fundraising vehicle called a “legislative caucus committee” that could raise unlimited amounts in individual $36,500 increments, just as the state party committees can do, but would be controlled just by the leader of the caucus. The committees could funnel as much of this money as they want into candidate campaign accounts. Presumably their focus would be on helping reelect caucus members, but there would be nothing stopping a caucus committee from supporting candidates in open seats as well — or even opposing an incumbent who had clashed with the leadership.