No, preserving net neutrality won't raise your cellphone bill

The point behind the legislation isn’t to raise or lower cellphone bills; it’s to restore for Californians the net neutrality rules that the Federal Communications Commission repealed after Republicans took control in 2017. (The repeal is currently being challenged in court.) Those rules were designed to protect the openness and freedom from interference that have made the internet such a powerful source of opportunity and innovation. The idea behind net neutrality is that internet users, not the companies that connect them, should determine what’s popular, which business models succeed, and what information flows across the net.