The NFL kneels before the altar of profits

There is one apparent escape valve in the new NFL policy: The league will no longer require players to be on the field for the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner." As far as the league is concerned, if they'd rather not stand respectfully for the anthem on the field, players can stay in the locker room and assume whatever posture they please. But individual teams may still try to require their players to be on the field. And even if they don't, it's just a matter of time before players who don't want to stand for the anthem come under fire for staying in the locker room.