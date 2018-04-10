Orange County is making the same hapless mistakes on homelessness that L.A. did a decade ago

As in L.A. a decade ago, Orange County authorities rousted homeless people from their encampments (on the Santa Ana River trail) without arranging a place for them to go — until a federal judge ordered them to stop. And as in L.A., elected officials threw together plans for housing — in this case, shelters — but then scotched them when faced with unstinting NIMBYism. Now, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter is threatening to bar Orange County cities from enforcing their anticamping ordinances if they don't come up with shelters or other temporary housing.