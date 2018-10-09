California desperately needs affordable housing. Prop 1 will help build it. Vote yes

The biggest portion of the Proposition 1 funds — $1.5 billion — would be reserved for county governments and nonprofit developers to build apartments for Californians with incomes no more than 60% of the median state income (which translates to roughly $19,000 per person or $41,000 per household). Smaller amounts would be directed to a handful of other programs related to the development or rehabilitation of higher-density, affordable housing across the state, including $300 million dedicated to housing agricultural laborers. All told, the state Legislative Analyst’s Office estimates, the measure’s subsidies for developers would help 30,000 lower-income apartment dwellers and 7,500 farmworkers.