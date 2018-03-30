The EPA's Scott Pruitt has to go

The hot reality is that global warming is real, and that it has already begun to affect the climate. Over the last four winters, the expanse of Arctic sea ice has been the lowest on record, which has endangered native settlements that rely on an iced-up coast to keep winter storms from eroding land. Rising seas and related erosion also have forced the relocation of a village in the Louisiana bayou, and low-lying cities are trying to figure out how to cope with coastal flooding. As many as 20 million Americans could become climate refugees by the end of the decade, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. Climate scientists warn that droughts and flooding will worsen and that hurricanes likely will become bigger, stronger and more frequent. But that is all mythology to the likes of Pruitt.