Want the 'subway to the sea' running by the 2028 Olympics? The feds need to show us the money

If the federal funding comes through, as it should, and the project is completed on time, the subway will be an integral part of the region’s transportation system during the 2028 Olympics. This will be an opportunity to show the world that the United States is a country that works, that builds, that sees the importance of investing in its infrastructure. This is a nation that provides modern, efficient means of travel for its residents and is not a backwater still stuck in 20th century traffic.