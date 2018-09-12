Gov. Brown, don't let the feds scare you into vetoing safe injection site

Despite Rosenstein’s assertions to the contrary (which he bases on one person’s observations and the treatment rate at a year-old safe injection site), there are data showing that the facilities reduce overdoses and direct addicts into treatment. These aren’t dirty drug dens but sterile health facilities staffed with medical professionals who can recognize and reverse deadly overdoses, provide clean needles to reduce infection and help addicts connect with treatment providers. One study of Canada’s first safe injection facility, which has been open since 2003 in Vancouver, found that drug overdoses decreased by 35% in the surrounding community, prompting the Canadian government to develop more such facilities across the country.