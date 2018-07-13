California needs more transparency about its lawmakers who sexually harass or discriminate

But as has become clear, these new policies didn’t yield consistent results. Here’s an example: While the Mathis letter gave very little away, the one provided to the public summing up the substantiated allegations against Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra was quite explicit. While he served as chief of staff to another legislator, Bocanegra’s transgressions involved “sliding [his] hand across a female Assembly employee’s stomach” and “taking a subordinate’s bracelet, placing it in [his] front pants pocket and asking her to retrieve it.” When the state Senate was preparing to suspend Tony Mendoza from its ranks, it did more than release just a few sentences about the allegations that investigators had declared well founded. The media was provided a four-page summary of the investigation and its conclusions.