L.A.'s jail reform activists are proposing maddeningly modest demands

County supervisors and the sheriff have done an abysmal job at communicating just what they are doing on alternatives to incarceration. And it may be that some county officials are quite comfortable with their failure to publicly outline their program, because without clear numerical targets and timetables for reducing the jail population and offering safe and useful alternatives, there can be no meaningful oversight of their efforts — no determination that they must pick up their pace, no outside evaluation of their efficiency and effectiveness. They may be unbothered by the fact that their recalcitrance has led to the petition drive and ballot measure.