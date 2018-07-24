Speed kills. California’s outdated laws make it too hard to slow cars down and save lives

The reason for the increases? In order for police to use radar guns or other electronic devices to ticket speeding drivers, cities have to conduct regular surveys of traffic flow. The speed limit is then based on the 85th percentile — that is, the speed just below the 15th fastest driver — and rounded to the nearest 5 mph. The mandate means that if cities want to enforce the speed limit on a street where drivers routinely put the pedal to the metal, they often have to raise the speed limit.