Will Trump speak truth to Putin? We have our doubts

John Bolton, Trump’s national security advisor, said that Trump likely would raise the election-meddling issue with Putin. But it’s hard to believe the president will be very insistent. Trump long has been reluctant to acknowledge the fact that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help him because he sees it as undermining the legitimacy of his victory. And he’s still in denial. On Thursday, in a Twitter post that went on (of course) to attack former FBI Director James B. Comey and Hillary Clinton, Trump reiterated credulously: “Russia continues to say they had nothing to do with Meddling in our Election!”