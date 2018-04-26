Whatever the Supreme Court decides on the law, Trump's Muslim ban is bad policy

The U.S. has for many years employed significant vetting practices in processing visa applications, procedures that were tightened after lapses allowed the 9/11 terrorists to enter. The administration has yet to spell out how and why it believes there is insufficient vetting of visa-holders from the now-banned countries (adding support to the idea that Trump was interested more in keeping out Muslims from countries not allied with the United States than in barring terrorists). The effect of the clampdown has been a further deterioration in relations between the U.S. and the Muslim world, an undercutting of the principles of openness upon which American society is founded and an embrace of rank unfairness in barring a large group of people based on the feared acts of the few. A similar construct would be for the European Union to ban American visitors because of our high levels of gun violence.