The world is warming faster than we believed. All of us need to find the will to act — now

It’s stunning that humans cannot be brought to act even as the world careens toward catastrophe. Stunning at least until you consider the power, wealth and greed of the oil and gas industries, the reluctance of ordinary people to make radical sacrifices to fight an invisible enemy, and the enormity of what is now required of all of us because we have waited so long to act. Add to that the Trump administration’s stubborn refusal to accept the scientific consensus on climate change, but to instead push for policies aimed at increased extraction and burning of fossil fuels, and our failure becomes easier to understand.