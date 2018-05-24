How do fewer schools and jobs and more hunger help the Palestinians or the cause of peace?

This is all part of a longer, more complicated battle, of course. UNRWA, which has traditionally received most of its funding from the United States, has often been derided by Israel as biased. Critics complain that the agency has, among other things, effectively prolonged the ongoing conflict by giving refugee status not just to those Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes in 1948, but also to their children and their children's children, so that the number of refugees has climbed from 750,000 when the agency was created to 5 million today.